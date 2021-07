People sometimes disregard simple swords that are not ornate and washed in gilt or made from precious metals. I used to feel that way till I saw a simple hanger in a private collection last year with a provenance to April 19, 1775, that I mentioned it in a blog back in December. An imported blade, a simple iron hilt, and a bone grip. Functional but not eye grabbing to most. Last week I took in another that while similar to the identified April 19 sword is still a bit different.