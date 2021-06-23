Cancel
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date and pre-order details revealed

By Matthew Liebl
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, we got our first look at Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a cooperative third-person shooter set within the Alien universe. Originally slated for a summer release, it was confirmed today that the game will launch on August 24, 2021. Accompanying the release date announcement were pre-order details for its...

