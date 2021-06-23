Cancel
DC DMV Will Resume Walk-in Service…On July 19

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk-in service will return to the DC Department of Motor Vehicles on July 19—more than six weeks after the city began enforcing parking regulations again. People should absolutely follow parking laws, but there’s one huge problem : It’s not easy to get an appointment with the DMV. So anyone who has trouble getting a temporary registration online, for example, has to try to get an appointment, and appointments are hard to come by.

