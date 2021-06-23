Chicago Blackhawks NHL Draft Wishlist: Jesper Wallstedt
There’s a lot of needs that the Chicago Blackhawks have and a lot of needs that they could address in this year’s upcoming NHL Draft. Our wishlist for the NHL Draft already includes forwards in Mason McTavish, Chaz Lucius, and Cole Sillinger. But today, we have to look further back in the lineup for a position that has been neglected by the Blackhawks for far too long. Chicago needs their future long-term answer at goaltender now that Corey Crawford has been gone for a full season.www.bleachernation.com