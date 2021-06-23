37 Years Ago Today, Number 23 Gave Us The Sandberg Game
I hadn’t yet turned three years old in the summer of 1984, and, in truth, my Cubs fandom would not really become cemented until the 1989 Cubs made a playoff run. So I don’t have any personal memories of the nationally-televised rivalry game with playoff implications between the Cubs and Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 23, 1984. And yet, I know that game as well as any that’s happened in the history of the Cubs. You probably do, too.www.bleachernation.com