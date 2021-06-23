Cancel
37 Years Ago Today, Number 23 Gave Us The Sandberg Game

Cover picture for the articleI hadn’t yet turned three years old in the summer of 1984, and, in truth, my Cubs fandom would not really become cemented until the 1989 Cubs made a playoff run. So I don’t have any personal memories of the nationally-televised rivalry game with playoff implications between the Cubs and Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 23, 1984. And yet, I know that game as well as any that’s happened in the history of the Cubs. You probably do, too.

