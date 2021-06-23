37 Years Ago Today, Number 23 Gave Us The Sandberg Game

The vultures, they are a-swirling. After the 14-4 loss on Monday, I started to see the quantity of tear it down people growing exponentially. Certainly, the only thing worse than a five-game losing streak is your main competitor simultaneously having a seven-game winning streak. I don’t know if Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss will make it worse. They lost by a single run to one of the best pitchers in the league. Brandon Woodruff would be hearing early Cy Young talk if the 2021 Cy Young race didn’t appear to hinge on Jacob deGrom’s health. Things can and do change quickly, but unless things turn very dramatically on deGrom, if he makes say 25 starts, he’s going to run away with that award in a landslide.