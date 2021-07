Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas state Legislature after Democrats in the state House blocked the Republican-backed election reform bill. This follows through with a threat he made at the end of May when Democrats blocked S.B. 7 by walking out of the regular legislative session, meaning the House did not have a quorum and therefore could not pass the bill. Among other changes, the bill would create new rules for mail-in voting and provide more access to poll watchers.