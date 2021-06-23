Cancel
'Last Shelby Cobra' Designed by Carroll Shelby Is Headed to Auction

By Brandon Friederich
Maxim
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two decades after the late Carroll Shelby and former Ford Vice President Chris Theodore announced a secret Shelby Cobra-based project codenamed "Daisy" at the iconic Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show, the ride is returning to the very site as a hot-ticket item in Mecum's upcoming Monterey auction. As...

www.maxim.com
Buying CarsCarscoops

How Much Is The One-Off 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Worth?

The one-off 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept is heading to auction in August and while no pre-auction estimate has been released, it should fetch a pretty penny. The fully-functional concept was inspired by the original AC Cobra and was known internally as ‘Daisy.’ Plans to produce it were never realized but even so, it remains a serious piece of kit and is one of the most recognizable concepts Ford has created in recent times.
CarsJalopnik

Camaro Indy Pace Car Replicas Headed To Auction Remind Us The '90s Really Were Like That

Nostalgia has its way of corrupting memories. Because the ’90s are so in right now with the zoomers, sometimes I’ll see a piece of new media that targets the aesthetic but sort of misses the mark. Like when Audi made that fake RS2 Avant TV ad a few years back, or when I play a game like Horizon Chase Turbo or Hotshot Racing that aims to callback to that era, but feels too slick, too hokey.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Factory Five Shelby Cobra 427: Bring Your Brown Pants

When it comes to sports car icons, the Shelby Cobra ranks among the greatest. Original examples of Carroll Shelby’s high-speed roadster, though, are hard to find, not to mention expensive. That’s where kit-car versions, like the Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster, come into play. And as YouTube team Throttle House discovered, a Factory Five Cobra 427 is just as scary and thrilling to drive as the real thing.
CarsQuad Cities Onlines

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 First Drive: Here To Win, Not To Play

Carroll Shelby was many things, including a driver, a team manager and a car manufacturer. In fact, he was the only person to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans as all of those things. Outside of the many titles he held, Shelby was first and foremost a businessman. Many Americans first met him when he introduced himself in a 1965 promotional film for Ford: “My name is Carroll Shelby and performance is my business.”
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Neil Peart Classic Car Collection Heads To Auction

The late drummer had exquisite taste in cars. Neil Peart was one of the world's greatest musicians, his legacy as the drummer and vocalist for Rush along with his own artistic creations and insane status in the music community has made him a legend. Just like many of his famous companions, another aspect of his general character and interests included his love for cars. The concept of a great musician also being a car guy is, of course, not foreign. However, it is rare for a public figure to have a true grasp on the idea that cars represent. This collection, lovingly named the “Silver Surfers”, seems to put that idea to rest. With the passion, dedication, and theme put into this collection by Neil Peart it would be safe to say that he definitely understood that a car is more than just an item, but that it is also an experience.
Posted by
Motorious

Original Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Headlines At Mecum

You don’t see these just lying around all over the place. Of all the original Shelby Cobras, the 427 S/C is the most legendary and desirable. A mere 29 of these semi-competition roadsters were constructed back then, so it’s entirely possible you haven’t seen one in real life. While there are some nice reproduction models out there, when it comes to collecting nothing beats having the original 1967 Shelby Cobra. One of the few made back in the 60s is now heading back to the market and it’s expected to fetch millions.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Shelby Mustang GT 500 Wants You To Bring It Home

1969 was an incredible year for the American muscle/pony car era, with such legends as the Charger, Challenger, Camaro, and, of course, the Ford Mustang being produced at this time. This rise in quality gifted the American automotive community multiple culminations of virtually every technological innovation of the 1960s. Of course, the front runner of this venture was the famous Ford Mustang. With incredible styling to a little help from one of America’s most notable car enthusiasts, Carroll Shelby. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Mustang made 1969 a record-breaking year for both power and sensational styling cues.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.
Buying CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Hatch, Infiniti QX60, Shelby Cobra Concept Up For Grabs, Next-Gen Jaguars ‘From’ $140k: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Jaguar’s plan to save itself from extinction involves take a giant leap upmarket, and away from current rivals like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The least expensive of Jaguar’s next-generation cars will start “not far from £100,000 ($140,000)” says the CEO.
Carsfordauthority.com

1994 Ford Mustang GT Transformed Into Saleen Clone With Ford Racing Engine

With the exception of special models like the Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra, the SN95 generation of the Ford Mustang didn’t offer much in the way of performance, with the GT hovering around the 215-260 horsepower mark. However, as has historically been the case, a number of aftermarket companies were ready and willing to help out in that department, including long-time Mustang builders Saleen. However, this 1994 Ford Mustang GT up for sale at Garage Kept Motors is merely a Saleen clone, albeit a darn good one with a rather interesting powerplant.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Cooking Up Chevy Corvette C8 Rival

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.
Carsgmauthority.com

Ratty Twin-Turbo Chevy C10 Turns Heads At LS Fest West 2021: Video

Once upon a time, the Chevy C10 was nary more than an affordable, reliable and somewhat forgettable work truck. These days, though, the pickup’s straightforward design and simple square styling, along with the abundance of aftermarket parts and support, have made the Chevy C10 a favorite among tuners and hot rodders.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Coyote-powered '68 Ford Mustang for sale

It is conceivable that this Ford Mustang might upset you. After all, mint condition examples from 1968 - a sweet spot among first generation cars, if for no other reason than Bullitt - are not exactly thick on the ground, and turfing out the period V8 does rather sacrifice some of the Fastback life force.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Chevy Camaro Is In Trouble

While GM is riding high with the C8 Corvette generating tons of interest and production finally looking like it will hit normal levels, the Chevrolet Camaro is in dire straits. When it comes to the modern pony cars, the Camaro has trailed behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in an ever-distant third for sales.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid gets drag race challenge from Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

It appears that the newly-unveiled Tesla Model S Plaid has received its first challenge, and from a worthy competitor, no less. In a recent post on Twitter, Ford CEO Jim Farley responded positively to the idea of the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 — the automaker’s one-off monster— drag racing the Tesla Model S Plaid.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Ford F-150 Police Interceptor Is America's Fastest Cop Car

Ford is no stranger to the world of police vehicles. It's been a major player in this market for years with its lineup of pursuit-rated Interceptor vehicles, specifically the Explorer and now-discontinued Taurus. The F-150 is the most recent addition to the lineup and it's been updated for the 2021 model year. In short, it's not only faster than ever but also has the fastest 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, and quarter-mile times than any other law enforcement vehicle.
Carsowegopennysaver.com

Cars We Remember – Big and medium-size 1960s muscle cars

Q: Hi Greg and I enjoy your columns on the muscle car era very much. In what year did the Big Three produce its first real full-size muscle car? Which manufacturer’s car was your favorite? Even though I’m a big Ford fan, can you touch on all three of Ford, Chevy and Plymouth/Dodge? Also, which of their midsize cars were the hot tickets back in the 1960s? Thanks much, Earl P. from Rhode Island.