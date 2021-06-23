Cancel
Movies

Scarlett Johansson and Disney Team for ‘Tower of Terror’

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
8 days ago
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scarlett Johansson is staying on the Disney ride. The actor, who has Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow due out in two weeks, is attached to produce Tower of Terror, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is penning the script for the project based on the...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
