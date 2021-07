The dawn of 2020 not only brought hopes for the millennials to finally fulfill their bucket list and to finally make their resolutions come true. it also brought uncertainty, depression, a feeling of helplessness, mental illness,and a never-ending lockdown. People were forced to live in their homes and just hope for the pandemic to end. Little was known of the situation which brought not only people’s bodies but also their mental health to an unhealthy point. The concept of mental illness is hardly acknowledged by anybody but is quite prevalent in modern-day society.