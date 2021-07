A diver in Florida is fortunate to be alive as he was savagely attacked by an alligator.Jeffrey Heim was looking for fossilized shark teeth in the Myakka River in Florida when the nine-foot-long beast jumped up and clenched its jaws around his head.“It hit me twice, once right here and once right here and I think my hand might have protected my face ‘cause I got a puncture wound on the top [and] a puncture wound on the bottom,” Heim told Fox35 about the injuries.He said that the whole incident “happened so fast,” and there was nothing he could...