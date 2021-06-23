General's response to Gaetz's question leaves him shaking his head

Rep. Bob Good of the fifth congressional district is no good for his constituents, the district, or the country. He has demonstrated a total lack of understanding of what it means to govern. He has gone to Washington to advance his own narrow-minded personal agenda and to place the interests of the Republican Party over those of the country. He has a proud record of voting no time and time again against the great majority of substantive legislation proposed by Democrats. While doing so, he has chosen to associate with a group of wacko Know Nothing Republican members of Congress, such as Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s unfortunate that he has joined a club where facts and science are rejected and using one’s brain is discouraged.