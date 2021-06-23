In The Anacrusis, Infinite Replayability Shapes How It Tells Its Story
Revealed at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event and then further detailed at the Xbox Showcase Extended, The Anacrusis is an upcoming four-player cooperative first-person shooter where you and your allies fight through waves of alien monsters. If that seems like an alien variation of Left 4 Dead, it should! The game is developed by Stray Bombay, a studio co-founded by Kimberly Voll and Chet Faliszek, the latter of whom is an ex-writer for Valve who penned Left 4 Dead.www.gamespot.com