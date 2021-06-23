In The Anacrusis, Infinite Replayability Shapes How It Tells Its Story

All great stories follow a certain form. Learn to tell your story so others want to hear more. What’s your story? Knowing how to shape your story to compel engagement and inspire interest in you is a critical skill to develop and hone. A good story about who you are and how you got here will help you gain “followership” among those that you are charged with leading and will cultivate your influence among your customers – all important underpinnings for successfully growing your business.