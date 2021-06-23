Cancel
In The Anacrusis, Infinite Replayability Shapes How It Tells Its Story

By Jordan Ramée
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevealed at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event and then further detailed at the Xbox Showcase Extended, The Anacrusis is an upcoming four-player cooperative first-person shooter where you and your allies fight through waves of alien monsters. If that seems like an alien variation of Left 4 Dead, it should! The game is developed by Stray Bombay, a studio co-founded by Kimberly Voll and Chet Faliszek, the latter of whom is an ex-writer for Valve who penned Left 4 Dead.

