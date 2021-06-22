Kortan Hires Matt Fast to Coaching Staff

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan announced the hiring of Matt Fast as assistant coach on Tuesday. “I’m extremely excited that Matt will be joining the program,” Kortan said. “His depth of experience in all areas of golf will be incredibly valuable as we continue compete for championships. Matt brings a wealth of individual talent and enthusiasm to coach, develop and mentor student-athletes. He’s certainly ready for the challenge of coaching in the SEC and is excited to be a part of Aggie Golf and Texas A&M.”

