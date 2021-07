This article was originally written by Sally Krutzig for the Idaho Statesman. When Stacey Devereaux’s property tax bill came this month, she knew something wasn’t right. The assessor had used sales data from other homes in her area to calculate the value of hers. But Devereaux’s home backed up to a busy section of Parkcenter Boulevard, making it more difficult to sell than homes in the interior of her neighborhood. She quickly gathered together a list of home prices — what agents call comparables — and appealed her assessment to the Assessor’s Office.