Police may not be allowed to pursue fleeing suspects into homes for minor offences in Supreme Court ruling

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Police could be barred from following suspects into their homes unless there is an emergency, a Supreme Court ruling has suggested.

In a verdict on Wednesday, the court ruled that officers were required to seek a warrant to follow an individual into their home, and must do so on a case-by-case basis for minor offences, with few exceptions.

A lower court in California had previously ruled that no warrant was required in incidents involving harm, violence or the suspect fleeing from the scene of a crime, even after a minor offence was committed, CNN reported.

The case in court on Wednesday looked at whether officers were exempt from seeking a warrant even if they believed the individual had carried out only a minor offence.

Justice Elena Kagan said in the ruling: “The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into a home.

“An officer must consider all the circumstances in a pursuit case to determine whether there is a law enforcement emergency,” the justice added.

Citing evidence of violence, destruction or escape as a “good reason to enter”, the justice continued by saying that “when the officer has time to get a warrant, he must do so – even though the misdemeanant fled."

The ruling followed a case in California in which an officer pursued a driver to his front door for sounding his horn for no reason.

He was afterwards found to be intoxicated and faced charges, which his lawyer argued was wrong because there was not societal interest in following the driver to his home.

Related
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Supreme Court rules police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says police were within their rights when they used data pulled from a man’s cellphone to convict him of homicide. George Burch was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2016 death of Nicole VanderHeyden in Bellevue. Weeks later authorities got Burch’s consent to download information from his phone in connection with a hit-and-run investigation.
California Statebloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Strikes Down California Donor-Disclosure Rule (2)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a California requirement that charities list the names and addresses of their top donors in filings with the state, saying the rule violates the Constitution’s First Amendment. The 6-3 ruling is a victory for two conservative groups -- the Thomas More Law Center and...
Arizona StateKTAR.com

US Supreme Court ruling allows Arizona to keep voting laws in place

PHOENIX – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Arizona can keep two voting laws in place, including one that bans ballot harvesting. “Today is a win for election integrity safeguards in Arizona and across the country,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release. The justices...
Arizona StateFox News

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct, following a challenge from the Democratic National Committee. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting rules, including ballot-harvesting ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two Republican-supported Arizona voting laws they say are intended to ensure election integrity. The decision, delivered by a 6-3 court split on partisan lines, found that neither law violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and that they were not enacted with racially discriminatory intent. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the court's majority opinion. Justice Elena Kagan led the liberals in dissent.