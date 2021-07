Let’s be honest with ourselves. The Texans’ roster is terrible and decrepit. There has been problems with the defense for years now, the offensive line could never gel together, Bill O’Brien allowed the top talent to evaporate from the roster or even expunged it himself. Despite Deshaun Watson playing at a top five level, the Texans only won four games—and no, you can’t talk about one possession record after you ignored one possession record in 2019 because the Texans ‘JUST KNOW HOW TO WIN CLOSE GAMES’—in 2020.