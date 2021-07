There are those moments when you find yourself somewhat perplexed, when having come across a song and artist, who has passed on. Initially, as a writer, you wonder if you should write about the person; especially, when you don’t comprehend the language. Of course, being no stranger to Haitian-Creole, or the Haitian-American community, such is not unfamiliar to me. It’s just that I don’t understand what’s being said. Yet, that will not deter an article from being written; especially, when it comes to the late, musical artist, who is being featured.