As we emerge from lockdown, many of us are heading back to some semblance of normalcy. For some, it may take some time to get back to full financial health, but we are all looking forward to the day when we can once again get out there and discover all the world. Whether your next trip is already booked, or whether it is still some time away, now is a good time to mentally prepare yourself for your next trip to ensure that you get the most out of it.