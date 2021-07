The Buddha tried to show us the err of our ways when he described our suffering as not remembering who we really are. Many of us suffer defeat in our careers because we forget who we are at our core. Now, that might sound ridiculous on the surface. But think about it. The trials and tribulations of daily work demands and stressful thoughts and feelings hijack us from ourselves. That happened to singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, who told me, “One of the biggest challenges in my life has been having a tough time embodying a felt sense of Self with a capital ‘S.’ If I compare the Self to the sun, it gets obscured by the clouds of life. A lot of society’s messages tell us to go against Self, ignore it or rupture it.”