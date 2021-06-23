‘NCIS’ Former Star Michael Weatherly Takes Fans on ‘Time Machine’ With Epic Throwback Pic

Last month, former NCIS star Michael Weatherly shared a fun throwback photo from the 90s. Weatherly played Anthony “Tony” Dinozzo on the series until season 13, where he eventually left the show. Since leaving NCIS weatherly has starred in the series Bull.

During his off time, he’ll sometimes take to posting fun pictures on social media such as his 90s throwback. “The Time Machine takes me to 1990 on this day in May… I spent some REAL time on that hair, in case you can’t tell,” he wrote.

The photo shows a very polished-looking Weatherly smiling in what looks like a yearbook. Fans were quick to comment that he’s “looking good as always.”

While he’s certainly missed on NCIS, Bull is doing quite well. CBS has recently renewed the show for a 6th season.

Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and Cote de Pablo have all Left ‘NCIS’

It’s no secret that NCIS is doing incredibly well right now. As one of the highest-rated broadcast shows, it’s surprising that the show has been on air as long as it has. But long shows often lose cast members, and sadly, NCIS definitely doesn’t look like how it used to.

Michael Weatherly left the show in 2016. While he immediately pursued his role on Bull, that wasn’t his only reason.

“I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge,” Weatherly said at a press tour. “Sometimes change is as good as a rest. It really felt like a circle that had gone all the way around. And I really felt happy with the resolution of character and my time on the show.”

No matter how good the environment is, it’s understandable that spending over a decade on the same project may lead to some burnout. NCIS isn’t the only long-running show that’s had to dramatically change up its cast.

Ziva actress Cote De Pablo only appears on the show every once in a while. And Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved Abby Scuito, also isn’t on the show anymore. “Ducky” actor David McCallum has taken a more reduced role, and Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon is reportedly eyeing an exit from the series.

Whether or not NCIS will wind down and end soon or continue on with new actors is hard to say. Season 19 may be a trial run for that. Mark Harmon will barely appear in the upcoming season, and two new full-time cast members, Gary Cole and Katrina law are slated to join.

But even with all this change, it’s undeniable that something about NCIS still works. It easily blows its competition out of the water in ratings and continues to grow and expand with spinoffs to this day.