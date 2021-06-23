Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘NCIS’ Former Star Michael Weatherly Takes Fans on ‘Time Machine’ With Epic Throwback Pic

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OQ0z_0adEseg000

Last month, former NCIS star Michael Weatherly shared a fun throwback photo from the 90s. Weatherly played Anthony “Tony” Dinozzo on the series until season 13, where he eventually left the show. Since leaving NCIS weatherly has starred in the series Bull.

During his off time, he’ll sometimes take to posting fun pictures on social media such as his 90s throwback. “The Time Machine takes me to 1990 on this day in May… I spent some REAL time on that hair, in case you can’t tell,” he wrote.

The photo shows a very polished-looking Weatherly smiling in what looks like a yearbook. Fans were quick to comment that he’s “looking good as always.”

While he’s certainly missed on NCIS, Bull is doing quite well. CBS has recently renewed the show for a 6th season.

Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and Cote de Pablo have all Left ‘NCIS’

It’s no secret that NCIS is doing incredibly well right now. As one of the highest-rated broadcast shows, it’s surprising that the show has been on air as long as it has. But long shows often lose cast members, and sadly, NCIS definitely doesn’t look like how it used to.

Michael Weatherly left the show in 2016. While he immediately pursued his role on Bull, that wasn’t his only reason.

“I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge,” Weatherly said at a press tour. “Sometimes change is as good as a rest. It really felt like a circle that had gone all the way around. And I really felt happy with the resolution of character and my time on the show.”

No matter how good the environment is, it’s understandable that spending over a decade on the same project may lead to some burnout. NCIS isn’t the only long-running show that’s had to dramatically change up its cast.

Ziva actress Cote De Pablo only appears on the show every once in a while. And Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved Abby Scuito, also isn’t on the show anymore. “Ducky” actor David McCallum has taken a more reduced role, and Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon is reportedly eyeing an exit from the series.

Whether or not NCIS will wind down and end soon or continue on with new actors is hard to say. Season 19 may be a trial run for that. Mark Harmon will barely appear in the upcoming season, and two new full-time cast members, Gary Cole and Katrina law are slated to join.

But even with all this change, it’s undeniable that something about NCIS still works. It easily blows its competition out of the water in ratings and continues to grow and expand with spinoffs to this day.

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Pauley Perrette
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Epic#The Time Machine#Ncis#Time Machine#Bull#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Rocky Carroll Was Given Nickname on Set Because of One Occasional Role He Tackles

What do you call an actor/director who plays the director of a special forces unit on television? Well, “Director, Director,” of course! When “NCIS” actor Rocky Carroll decided to try his hand at the director’s seat, many on the set found it to be amusing. It was a unique experience that Carrol, who plays “NCIS” director Lance Vance on the hit series to get to try his turn in the literal director’s chair.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Former Star Michael Weatherly Thought He ‘Knew More Information’ About Show Playing ‘No. 2’ Behind Mark Harmon

In a recent interview, Michael Weatherly said he “knew more information” about NCIS while playing the show’s No.2 role behind Mark Harmon. “When you are No.1, there are people who don’t want you to know certain things,” Weatherly said during the interview. “Whether it’s a legal liability or it’s just that they don’t want to bother you, everyone wants to kind of keep you in a bubble. And I watched Mark [Harmon] fight very hard to stay out of that bubble and try to stay in touch, or stay integrated and have the information.”
TV Seriesnolangroupmedia.com

How ‘NCIS’ Has Set up New Characters to Join in Season 19

After NCIS said goodbye to two series regulars in Season 18, the stage is set for the CBS procedural drama to add to its cast. Maria Bello (who played forensic psychiatrist Jack Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (who played Ellie Bishop) both left, opening up spots both at NCIS and within the team moving forward. And the latter comes as the team is currently down its boss, with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) indefinitely suspended. (We also don’t know if Harmon will be around full-time or part-time in Season 19. Either way, there’s room for a new character.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Look Back on Their Favorite DiNozzo and McGee Scenes, the Responses Are Epic

For 13 seasons, “NCIS” stars Sean Murray and Michael Weatherly were quite a team as Timothy McGee and Anthony DiNozzo. Fans think so, too. A few of them were thinking about their favorite scenes involving these two characters in the long-running CBS crime drama. “NCIS” has been on for 18 seasons and will return again in the fall. Murray remains with the show in his role, but Weatherly left after 13 seasons.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Said Joining Show in Full-Time Role was ‘Scary’

“NCIS” actress Emily Wickersham knew before joining the show in a full-time role that it wouldn’t always be easy. Wickersham, who joined the show in its 11th season on CBS before leaving at the end of last season, took the spot vacated by Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David, on the show. Now Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop, knew that she would have big shoes to fill.
TV SeriesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

‘NCIS’ adds 2 series regulars ahead of season 19

The team is growing at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. “NCIS” is adding two series regulars to its cast ahead of the drama’s upcoming 19th season. According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS has confirmed Gary Cole and Katrina Law will join the series portraying FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Special Agent Jessica Knight, respectively.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Alum Michael Weatherly Says Mark Harmon Taught Him to ‘Stay Complicated’ as an Actor

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly described in an interview why Mark Harmon’s lesson to “stay complicated” as an actor has been so impactful on his career. “What I learned from Mark Harmon is that it’s my job as an actor to stay complicated and to keep that,” Weatherly said in the interview. “Thankfully, we had a great writer and he makes sure that I’m very complicated. Much more complicated than I am in real life.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

NCIS Shocker: Mark Harmon Poised to Appear in Handful of Season 19 Episodes

Mark Harmon's days as the lead of NCIS appear to be over. According to TV Line, the Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor will appear in just a handful of episodes during NCIS Season 19. "It’s going to be in the low single digits,” one source spills to the outlet, while another says the actor will make only “a few” appearances throughout the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Revealed Hilarious Reason He Thought Show Was Never Canceled

With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'NCIS' in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Details on the character Cole would play are being kept under wraps. The long-running CBS procedural was renewed back in April, with series lead Mark Harmon’s return to the series also being confirmed at that time. It had previously been reported that Harmon was looking to leave the show but ultimately decided to return. It is not yet known how big a role Harmon will play in Season 19, with sources saying that Cole may not be the only new face to join the show’s main cast in the upcoming season.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s Why Tony DiNozzo Actor Michael Weatherly Left Show in 2016

Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo on NCIS had the ability to be both silly and serious. He played the former college athlete turned police detective turned NCIS special agent to perfection. But like many actors on the long-running procedural crime drama, he grew tired of the grind. Weatherly played DiNozzo on the show from 2003-16 and was one of the most popular characters on any CBS show.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Star Wrote His Own Film

There aren’t many “NCIS” cast members who have been involved with the show since the first episode in 2003. Brian Dietzen comes close, but he has been playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the long-running show since 2004. That makes him the longest-tenured member of the non-original cast. And his 315 episodes have afforded him opportunities he otherwise might never have had. For example, he produced his own award-winning film.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Die or Leave in Season 19?

Mark Harmon's fate on NCIS is still hanging in limbo. Although the actor has extended his contract through the recently renewed Season 19, is it possible that Harmon’s onscreen counterpart, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, could die or leave the team in the upcoming season?. Season 18 left Gibbs' fate...