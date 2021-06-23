10 Queer-Owned Fashion Brands That'll Level Up Your Aesthetic

Fashion (with a capital F) is notoriously resistant to change. After all, it was (sadly) only a few years ago that household brands made an attempt to diversify their casting, extend their size ranges, and show menswear and womenswear collections on the same runway. For an industry that has operated one, dare we say, close-minded way for so long, these promising signs point to progress, but there's still a long way to go. One area in particular that demands attention? Nonbinary, gender-neutral, and inclusive clothing. After all, nothing feels more outdated than thinking that a garment should cater to a specific gender. With that said, we rounded up 14 brands that are at the forefront of change, dreaming up designs that are truly for everybody.