Mother and daughter separated under Trump in 2018 reunited at Tampa airport Sunday

By Julia Ainsley, Didi Martinez
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Walking through the Tampa airport Sunday, Yudissa stopped in her tracks. She barely recognized the young woman coming toward her. Her daughter Jissel, now 15, was 12 when she hugged her goodbye at a Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas in 2018. That was before Yudissa was shackled around her ankles and loaded into a van with other migrant parents, told that she would be able to reunite with her daughter in two to three days after she had “served her sentence.”

