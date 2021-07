Full house! Heather Rae Young is all set while helping raise fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s two children. “Probably the No. 1 question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 28. “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies’ lives and as of now, I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family.”