Skyrocket's in flight, it's almost time for a little Independence Day delight. Sorry about the feeble attempt at trying to steal a lyric from the Starland Vocal Band. The Independence Weekend is upon us yet again here in the Sioux Empire. I loved the 4th of July as a kid and still do as an adult. I mean, who doesn't enjoy blowing stuff up, or at least watching stuff being blown up, right?