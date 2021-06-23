Cancel
S. pneumoniae sticks to dying lung cells, worsening secondary infection following flu

By Jeff Hansen
uab.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bout with flu virus can be hard, but when Streptococcus pneumonia enters the mix, it can turn deadly. Now researchers have found a further reason for the severity of this dual infection by identifying a new virulence mechanism for a surface protein on the pneumonia-causing bacteria S. pneumoniae. This insight comes more than three decades after discovery of that surface protein, called pneumococcal surface protein A, or PspA.

