S. pneumoniae sticks to dying lung cells, worsening secondary infection following flu

The seasonal flu kills up to 600 000 people a year worldwide and has a century-long history of pandemics. Examples include the Spanish flu in the late 1910's or the H1N1 in 2009, which together claimed more than 50 million lives. "The way the stage is set tells us that it is not a matter of if but rather of when there will be a next pandemic. And preparing ourselves for that demands intensive fundamental research and constant accumulation of knowledge about these viruses and the diseases they cause", says Maria João Amorim, IGC principal investigator and leader of the team that conducted the study.