3D Printing Tech Developer Accuses 5 Former Employees of Stealing Trade Secrets
Lawyers at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit involving 3D printing technology to California Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of 3D Systems Inc., a developer of 3D printing design-to-manufacturing systems, and pursues claims against five former employees and their new company, Intrepid Automation. The case is 3:21-cv-01141, 3D Systems, Inc. v. Wynne et al.www.law.com