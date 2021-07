As the title of his upcoming debut album suggests, Jelani Aryeh has got some living to do. In fact, we all do right now. With I’ve Got Some Living To Do, set for release on July 30, Aryeh releases the perfect soundtrack to resume life as lockdown restrictions loosen. The album takes a buoyant but wide-eyed approach to starting a new chapter, and although it is full of hope, I’ve Got Some Living To Do is also a sober look at “normal” life after a year of death and isolation.