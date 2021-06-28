Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctor Pleads Guilty to Hydrocodone Distribution Resulting in Death

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQMRI_0adErj7q00

A Tennessee physician pleaded guilty today in the Western District of Tennessee to causing the death of one of his patients through his illegal prescribing of hydrocodone.

According to court documents, Thomas K. Ballard III, 63, of Jackson, owned and operated the Ballard Clinic, from which he issued prescriptions for dangerous, addictive controlled pharmaceutical drugs without any legitimate medical purpose. Ballard engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several female patients while he ignored red flags that they were abusing the medications he prescribed. These abuses were often reflected in Ballard’s own medical records.

Ballard’s treatment records reflected that he believed that a particular patient had psychiatric issues, and that she was abusing her medication, fabricating personal trauma and tampering with drug screens. The records also reflected aberrant drug screens and notations about the patient’s incarceration and receipt of prescriptions elsewhere for suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid dependency disorder. In spite of that history, Ballard prescribed the patient hydrocodone repeatedly, including on May 28, 2015, when Ballard issued her the prescription for the hydrocodone on which she fatally overdosed.

“Today’s plea is a somber reminder of the human cost of illegal prescribing,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Above all, physicians are trusted not to harm their patients. When opioid addictions are fueled at the hands of predatory prescribers, death is all too often the result. The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to hold such prescribers accountable.”

“This case represents Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic plaguing our state, exposing fraudulent health care schemes, and holding offenders accountable for their dishonest criminal conduct,” said Special Agent-In-Charge Terry L. Reed Sr. of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

“Ballard has proven himself to be nothing more than a predator in a white lab coat, and he should expect to be punished accordingly,” said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA’s Louisville Division. “Doctors take an oath to first do no harm, and instead, Ballard chose to put his own licentious interests above his patients’ well-being.”

“Ballard’s callous disregard for the well-being of his patients and the principles of his profession caused the death of a vulnerable woman and put other lives at risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Derrick L. Jackson with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “The damage he caused is severe and irreparable. HHS-OIG, alongside other law enforcement agencies, works to pursue medical professionals who inflict harm on patients in their care.”

Ballard pleaded guilty to a count of illegal drug distribution resulting in death. He will be sentenced to 20 years in prison, the statutory mandatory minimum, on Sept. 21, if the court accepts his plea agreement. A federal district court judge will determine any non-incarceration aspect of Ballard’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Community Policy
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Hydrocodone#Opioid Use Disorder#Drug Distribution#The Ballard Clinic#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#The Department Of Justice#Special Agent In Charge#Tbi#Dea#Louisville Division#Hhs#Oig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Laurel, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Heroin-Fentanyl Pills, Counterfeit Money Seizure in Laurel Yields Three Arrests

Three people were arrested by Anne Arundel County Police after drugs and counterfeit money were allegedly found while officers checked on a parked-car in Laurel. On June 27, 2021 at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers checked an occupied Nissan Altima in the area of the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. The officers observed suspected CDS and CDS paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Washington, DCPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Felon From Washington, D.C Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Loaded Firearm

Sherman Evans Jr., a/k/a “Face Evans”, age 33, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty yesterday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Leads to Arrest and Indictment of ‘CashApp’ Drug Trafficking Organization in Baltimore

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office announced the recent arrests and indictment of the drug trafficking organization, known as "CashApp". This organization operated in the Sandtown community on West Baltimore, specifically in the area of the 1000 block of North Carey Street at Riggs Avenue. The targeted enforcement initiative resulted in criminal charges for seven of the “CashApp” members and levied charges for multiple drug offenses and handgun related crimes.
Laurel, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Laurel Narcotics Investigation Ends With Seizure of Drugs Worth More Than $6,000, Police Say

More than $6,000 worth of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets in Laurel following an investigation led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On June 8, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers observed a suspected hand to hand drug transaction at the Exxon gas station located at 3384 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel. A vehicle, driven by a subject known by officers to be unlicensed, drove up to the gas pumps in a blue Honda, however did not exit the vehicle. Moments later, a second subject approached the vehicle and engaged the driver in a suspected drug transaction.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Churchton Man Enters Alford Plea in Semen-Filled Syringe Grocery Store Attack

A man from Churchton has entered an alford plea in connection with a bizarre attack involving a syringe filled with his own semen at an area grocery store. On June 17, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge accepted the plea made by Thomas Bryon Stemen, 54, to one count of first degree assault and one count of second degree assault. Under an alford plea, a defendant maintains he is innocent but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence that he could be found guilty at trial.
New York City, NYPosted by
Report Annapolis

Queens New York Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison For Involvement With Weapons of Mass Destruction

A New York woman was sentenced today to 198 months, about 16 and a half years, in prison for her role in planning a terrorist attack in the United States. Noelle Velentzas, 33, of Queens, was convicted of teaching or distributing information pertaining to the making and use of an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in furtherance of a planned federal crime of violence. Co-defendant Asia Siddiqui pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January 2020.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Indianapolis Indiana Doctor Sentenced for Unlawfully Distributing Controlled Substances

A former medical doctor was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances. According to court documents, Darrel R. Rinehart, 66, of Indianapolis, Indiana, admitted to distributing Schedule II controlled substances, primarily opioids, to four different patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice on 18 different occasions between December 2014 and December 2015. Rinehart also admitted to knowingly distributing hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, in January 2016 to a patient who did not have any significant underlying health issues justifying the prescription.