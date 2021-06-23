In Our Shoes: The Secret To Running A Family Business

There are plenty of “running shoes” out there or shoes that look like they’re designed for running. They lace like them, have a similar tread, and even smell like them, fresh out of the box. But the old maxim about getting what you pay for is true with running shoes just as it is with most other things in life, and after few weeks and a half-dozen aches and pains later, you’ll realize that looks can be deceiving. Well, the Mizuno Wave Rider is a tried-and-true running shoe, ready to handle big miles while supporting your body with every step, and right now it’s on sale on Amazon Prime Day deals for $40 off its usual price.