Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers & ranchers celebrate National Soil Health Day

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we celebrate National Soil Health Day and the vitality and productivity of our soils. Farmers and ranchers have been implementing various soil health practices — think cover crops, no-till, rotational grazing and so much more — on their farms for many years. However, as the soil health movement began to grow, so did the available resources and incentives for producers. This year there are many ways agriculture producers can celebrate today, June 23, as National Soil Health Day.

www.agdaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Soil Erosion#Organic Soil#Soil Organic Matter#Farmers Ranchers#National Soil Health Day#Rotate#Maximize Soil Cover#Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Farmers, ranchers have ways to manage stress during drought

Piled-up stress during a drought can lead farmers and ranchers to develop physical or mental health issues, but they can take steps to reduce stress and create healthy ways to manage it, a North Dakota State University Extension expert says. “Farm and ranch families often experience pressure, conflict and uncertainty,...
Agricultureagdaily.com

New awards announced for dairy’s FARM Program

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program has launched an awards program to recognize farms and FARM evaluators who demonstrate excellence in their engagement with the FARM Program. “We want to identify and congratulate those who go above and beyond with implementing FARM Program principles and values in...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Cucumber research could help farmers extend seasons and diversify

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — Rotating greenhouse crops or making use of greenhouses while crops are growing in the field can give farmers more options and more income. The University of Kentucky Controlled Environment Horticulture Research Unit, the Owen Lab, is in the midst of a two-year study to...
Grocery & SupermaketInhabitat.com

Illegal beef farmers promote deforestation in Chiribiquete National Park

Leading supermarkets in Colombia are stocking and selling beef that may be produced illegally in protected nature areas. Such beef contributes to deforestation. According to the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), there are known links between protected ecosystems, cattle ranches and the supply chain behind the beef sold in Colombia. A...
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Healthy soils improve groundwater quality

Healthy soil is crucial for nourishing plants and sustaining animals and humans, and it affects issues such as nitrate levels. The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors learned more about soil health through a presentation from the University of Nebraska’s Dr. Chittaranjan Ray, professor and director of the Nebraska Water Center, and Michael Kaiser, assistant professor of soil and water sciences, at the board’s June meeting. The pair discussed many soil chemistry concepts and answered questions.
Agriculture953wiki.com

New State Record Set for Cover Crops

INDIANA (July 1, 2021) — According to a recent conservation survey, Indiana farmers have set a conservation record this year by planting an estimated 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, the largest amount ever recorded by an Indiana Conservation Partnership survey. Overwintering living covers (i.e. - cover crops and...
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Dairy Resources

Entries for the 2021 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show are now being accepted. Entries for the show are exclusively online, which is new in 2021. The transition provides exhibitors greater ease in managing entries and streamlines the late-entry process. The summer junior two-year-old cow class has been added to...
California Statevegetablegrowersnews.com

Long-term support to address drought on California agricultural, other lands

In the middle of California’s drought, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is meeting with landowners, Tribal representatives, and agencies to assess resource concerns and offer assistance to farmers and ranchers, as well as, forest and Tribal land managers. Programs through Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) include the Environmental Quality Incentives...
AgricultureJSTOR Daily

Permaculture is Agriculture Reimagined

Since the 1970s, one third of the world’s agricultural land has been rendered unusable due to soil degradation. Modern agriculture, we’re told, is unsustainable. For one thing, it depletes the soil of nutrients, can cause erosion, and ultimately degrades habitat for plants and animals. But permaculture could change that. Derived...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Seeks New Partnerships to Safeguard, Restore Wetland Ecosystems

NAFB – The Department of Agriculture is investing up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands. Through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced Wednesday it is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands. USDA says restored wetlands help to improve water quality downstream, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce impacts from flooding and provide recreational benefits.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bumper U.S. corn and soybean harvests are within reach

The United States is headed for its largest corn harvest ever and its third-largest soybean crop, based on the USDA’s annual Acreage report, issued on Wednesday. The mammoth crops would be ready for harvest late this summer, replenishing U.S. grain inventories that are being drained by robust demand at home and abroad.
Montana StateKULR8

Extreme temperatures affecting farmers and ranchers in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to environmental research, heat is considered to be a major stress factor when it comes to crop growth, keeping cattle hydrated and the mental health of farmers and ranchers. There are about 28,000 farms and ranches in Montana and their to-do list in the summer...
Lodi, WIArgus Observer Online

Lake health important to conservation

LODI, Wis. – George Koepp pointed to Lake Wisconsin from a Schoepp Farms hilltop. “That’s why we’re here,” said Koepp, a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agriculture educator. The watershed is environmentally sensitive. To recognize that, Conservation Day by the Lake was being held at Schoepp Farms near Lodi. The...
Agricultureppioneer.com

Competition, fairness needed to keep farmers and ranchers in business

On Monday, June 21, South Dakota Farmers Union urged the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to strengthen the nation’s food supply chain by restoring competition and fairness in markets that are dominated by a handful of multinational companies. In comments submitted to USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, Farmers Union called for greater antitrust enforcement and outlined instances of growing concentration […]
AgricultureEWG

Cover crops, touted as a climate crisis solution, planted on only 1 in 20 acres of Corn Belt cropland

MINNEAPOLIS – Cover crops, which help control water pollution from farm runoff, remain a little-used tool on Midwestern farmland, despite almost 100 years of science showing its value, according to a new Environmental Working Group study. EWG said that although cover crops can provide tremendous conservation benefits, their potential to significantly address the climate crisis is doubtful.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Sustainable Dairy PA initiative addresses Chesapeake Bay watershed

The Hershey Company, Land O’Lakes Inc., and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay have partnered to implement on-farm best management practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Initial funding for Sustainable Dairy PA comes from The Hershey Company’s $300,000 commitment to...
Agricultureravallirepublic.com

Herbicide alternatives for farmers

As you probably already know, weeds can take on many forms, they’re simply a plant out of place. You may have battled with dandelions in your yard or bindweed in your field of wheat. Either way these unwanted plants can play a negative role in our everyday lives and even reduce the yields in your field or garden.
AgricultureNewswise

Tile Drainage Impacts Yield and Nitrogen

Newswise — June 30, 2021 - As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun. But not for farmers. Muddy fields mean too much water. And too much water means crops might not grow well. Farmers often install underground drains, called tile drains, in...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Forage resources for South Dakota farmers and ranchers

Forages are a very important part of the South Dakota livestock and cropping industries, especially during dry times. Often, producers have difficulties finding enough forage for their herd or locating a fellow producer to buy, sell or rent forages and grazing acres. South Dakota now has two widely recognized, free resources to aid in these connections.