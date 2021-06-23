Farmers & ranchers celebrate National Soil Health Day

Today, we celebrate National Soil Health Day and the vitality and productivity of our soils. Farmers and ranchers have been implementing various soil health practices — think cover crops, no-till, rotational grazing and so much more — on their farms for many years. However, as the soil health movement began to grow, so did the available resources and incentives for producers. This year there are many ways agriculture producers can celebrate today, June 23, as National Soil Health Day.