Pneumococcal

pharmacytimes.com
 13 days ago

The investigators said that although pneumococcal vaccines were known to reduce severe cases of childhood pneumonia, no studies from Asia had measured their efficacy until now. OTC Cases: Ear Infections. June 15, 2021. Article. FDA Approves Conjugate Pneumococcal Vaccine for Adults Ages 18 and Older. June 09, 2021. Article.

www.pharmacytimes.com
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates ~90% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists have summarized the safety and efficacy profile of the full-length spike-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax). The findings reveal that the two-dose regimen of the vaccine is almost 90% effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Moreover, the vaccine shows high efficacy against the B.1.1.7 variant (Alpha) of SARS-CoV-2.
Evaluating the Benefit of Investigational Dose of Semaglutide Injection in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

Michael Radin, MD, executive director, Diabetes Cardio Renal Medical Director Team, Medical Affairs, Novo Nordisk, discusses the benefit of the investigational 2 mg dose of semaglutide injection in adults with type 2 diabetes. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Radin, MD, executive director, Diabetes Cardio Renal Medical Director Team, Medical Affairs, Novo...
SARS-CoV-2 encoded miRNA is a biomarker for stratification of severe patients

In a retrospective, multi-centre cohort study conducted by researchers from Nanjing University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jinling Hospital and the Second Hospital of Nanjing, a microRNA-like small RNA encoded by SARS-CoV-2 was identified in the serum of COVID-19 patients, which can be developed as a non-invasive biomarker for stratification of severe patients from mild/moderate ones and for identification of high-risk individuals before clinical manifestation of severe symptoms. This biomarker ensures proper allocation of patients to different levels of medical facilities and allows more effective control of the pandemic and relief of social economic burdens.
Has Progress Against Pandemic Also Improved Antibiotic Prescribing?

Increased respiratory viral testing for COVID-19 and Influenza could have contributed to improved antibiotic prescribing for respiratory symptoms. Fewer antibiotic prescriptions were prescribed for respiratory symptoms during the pandemic than in the comparable pre-pandemic period, in a study of ambulatory clinic patients of the University of Wisconsin Health system in southern Wisconsin.
Simple blood tests may help improve malaria diagnosis in clinical studies

Using simple blood tests could help researchers identify children who have been misidentified as having severe malaria, according to a study published today in eLife. Researchers are working to develop better ways to treat severe malaria, which kills about 400,000 children in Africa each year. The discovery could help expedite such research by helping them more accurately identify children with severe malaria. It also reinforces the importance of the World Health Organization's recommendation that all children being treated for severe malaria also receive antibiotics to ensure any misdiagnosed children receive life-saving care.
WHO: Drug that blocks immune system overload reduces COVID-19 deaths

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Combining two inflammation-blocking drugs reduces hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared with a standard therapy, according to the World Health Organization. Adding drugs that block an immune protein called interleukin-6 to an already widely used...
The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Mayo Clinic Uses Genomics to Understand Neurodevelopmental Disorders

- Researchers at Mayo Clinic have found genetic variants in SPTBN1, a neuro-associated gene, are the reason behind neurodevelopmental disorders. This application of genomics is the first step in discovering possible therapeutic strategies to treat disorders. Additionally, it increases the number of known genes associated with conditions that impact brain function.
Probiotic ‘yeast robots’ may one day treat IBD

The community of bacteria living inside the human gut plays a role in many human health conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers have developed a multifunctional “designer” probiotic to treat various facets of IBD. It reduces inflammation, reverses tissue damage, and restores the gut microbiome in a mouse model.
Historical Treatment Options in Heart Failure

Key opinion leader in pharmacy, Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, provides insight into the history of conventional treatment approaches in heart failure. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: Before we jump into the future, let’s make sure as pharmacists we understand where we’ve been. I want to back up the truck a little. I’d like to provide a brief history on the conventional treatments that we’ve had for heart failure over the last many years. Obviously, we have ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers [ARBs], and diuretics. How do these fit in with the current guideline-directed medical therapy? Can we comment a little on mortality and morbidity benefits? I’m going to bring Randy in here. Walk us through the history of the conventional treatments we’ve had for heart failure so far.
Rheumatoid Arthritis

On the surface, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) looks like a close relative of osteoarthritis, a condition all too familiar to many older people. Both conditions make joints stiff and sore, but that's where the similarity ends. Its cause and its destructiveness put rheumatoid arthritis in a class by itself. What's the...
Early Use of Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Benefits for Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure

Drugs to treat type 2 diabetes using SGLT2 inhibitors are relatively new, with FDA approvals only within the last decade. Two large clinical trials have found significant and early benefits from the use of sotagliflozin (Zynquista; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals) in reducing heart failure, heart attack, and stroke among adults with diabetes, according to findings presented at the virtual 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

