Pneumococcal

Key opinion leader in pharmacy, Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, provides insight into the history of conventional treatment approaches in heart failure. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: Before we jump into the future, let’s make sure as pharmacists we understand where we’ve been. I want to back up the truck a little. I’d like to provide a brief history on the conventional treatments that we’ve had for heart failure over the last many years. Obviously, we have ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers [ARBs], and diuretics. How do these fit in with the current guideline-directed medical therapy? Can we comment a little on mortality and morbidity benefits? I’m going to bring Randy in here. Walk us through the history of the conventional treatments we’ve had for heart failure so far.