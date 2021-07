Orange County "cowpunksurfabilly" band The Ziggens formed back in 1990 and made big fans out of Sublime, who signed them to their label Skunk Records, frequently toured with them, covered and popularized their song "Big Salty Tears," and also referenced and sampled them on other tracks. The Ziggens never broke up, but they haven't released new music in 19 years... until now. They're releasing a new album called Oregon this summer, and we're premiering its lead single "Rev It Up." It finds the band channelling the instrumental surf rock of bands like The Ventures and The Sandals, and as you'd probably expect from the song title and the single artwork, there's a little hot rod rock in the mix too. It's a sound that never goes out of style, it feels like classic California, and The Ziggens do it with vigor.