AMARILLO, Texas – The Wind Surge battled until the final out but could not extend the game as they fell in game one of the series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 4-3. Wichita was held scoreless for six innings until D.J. Burt blasted his first home run of the year in the top of the seventh. Burt’s two-run shot easily cleared the tall left-center field fence and finally put Wichita on the board.