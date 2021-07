If you suffer from seasonal allergies such as hay fever, then you know how often they can turn a fun and sunny summer day into an absolute misery. Seasonal allergies affect everyone differently — one person might have itchy, watery eyes, while another will have a runny nose or sinus headache. As a result, remedies for seasonal allergies come in all shapes, sizes, doses, and chemical compounds. Nevertheless, these seven remedies should provide natural relief from most seasonal allergies.