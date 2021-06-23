Trapper Schoepp can prescribe a "Little Drop of Medicine" [Video]

There's something to be said for the risk-takers in indie music these days. Creatives that work outside of the box and freely jump between genres and styles are what the entire genre was built upon. One of the most inventive of these creatives is none other than Brooklyn-based Richie Quake, an artist who has often flirted with elements of funk, psychedelia, lo-fi, and soul in his music. His new EP, Voyager, is a journey into the unknown propelled by Quake's genre-bending originality and thoroughly relatable interpersonal stories. What better way to tell the stories encapsulated in the project than through Quake's own words as he walks EARMILK through Voyager in an exclusive track-by-track breakdown.