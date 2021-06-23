Cancel
Trapper Schoepp can prescribe a "Little Drop of Medicine" [Video]

By Emily Treadgold
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrapper Schoepp's new video for "Little Drop of Medicine" highlights the changes of the season with darker, poetic undertones. Schoepp recently dropped his album May Day, a project that encapsulates that feeling of growth and change that comes with the seasons. It's fresh and new with these haunting feelings. His video for the standout single "Little Drop of Medicine" arrives just in time for summer. It feels like a rebirth but one that can't entirely escape the past.

earmilk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Apples#Gardening
