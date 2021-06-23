Cancel
Environment

Excessive heat watch

KGW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday through Monday. The next days will likely produce the season's first triple digit heat.

www.kgw.com
Phoenix, AZKGUN 9

Phoenix's dry heat also sets record for hottest June ever

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service says Phoenix has set a record for its hottest June in history. Meteorologists say the average temperature in Phoenix over the course of last month was 95.3 degrees Fahrenheit (35.1 Celsius). That topped the previous mark of 94.8 F (34.8 C) set in...
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Beaver FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Amarillo has expanded the * Flood Watch to include Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the following area, Beaver. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Deaf Smith, Lipscomb and Oldham. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Friday evening. * Slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms expected across the entire Panhandles this evening. Rain rates between 1 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. Locally higher amounts can`t be ruled out. * Already saturated soils and urban areas that have poor runoff will be prone to flooding. Travelers should be alert when approaching any water covered areas or when entering intense rainfall, as visibility may be poor and road conditions could quickly deteriorate.
Titusville Herald

Phoenix's dry heat also sets record for hottest June ever

PHOENIX (AP) — It may be a dry heat, but Phoenix's sizzling weather last month set a record for the hottest June in the city's history. National Weather Service meteorologists said the average temperature in Phoenix over the course of last month was 95.3 degrees Fahrenheit (35.1 Celsius). That topped...
EnvironmentPosted by
Rutherford Source

Fourth of July Weekend Weather Forecast

National Weather Service (NWS) reports we will have great weather for the Fourth of July weekend. • Dry, cooler and less humidity for the next couple of days. • Heat returns Sunday but rain chances hold off until mid-week. NWS FORECAST DISCUSSION. Despite the majority of the shower activity exiting...