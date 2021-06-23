Excessive heat watch

Effective: 2021-07-01 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Beaver FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Amarillo has expanded the * Flood Watch to include Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the following area, Beaver. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Deaf Smith, Lipscomb and Oldham. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Friday evening. * Slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms expected across the entire Panhandles this evening. Rain rates between 1 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. Locally higher amounts can`t be ruled out. * Already saturated soils and urban areas that have poor runoff will be prone to flooding. Travelers should be alert when approaching any water covered areas or when entering intense rainfall, as visibility may be poor and road conditions could quickly deteriorate.