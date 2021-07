Two people were arrested Wednesday after they were found in a car reported stolen at a north Salina manufacturing facility earlier in the day. Police were sent to Great Plains Manufacturing, 1621 Dewey Street, for the report of a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala being stolen. The owner, Nicholas Webb, 31, of Salina, told police that he parked the car with the keys left in it behind Building No. 5 at 6 a.m., Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Webb noticed later in the morning that the car was gone.