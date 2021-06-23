North Liberty Police make arrest in catalytic converter theft cases

North Liberty Police have arrested a man they say stole catalytic converters off of vehicles. 42-year-old Chad Arment of Edina, Missouri was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:15 Tuesday afternoon. North Liberty Police say they found Arment near the corner of Brook Ridge Avenue and St. Andrew’s Drive just after 2:30 Tuesday morning. Arment was found in possession of four catalytic converters, one of which had been taken off of a 2014 Ford F150 parked at Junge Ford on North Madison Avenue for service. Junge Ford is about a mile north of where Arment was found.