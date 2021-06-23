Former Sylvania teacher indicted on two dozen inappropriate behavior charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A former Sylvania teacher has been jailed after being indicted on 24 charges related to inappropriate behavior with students. Dustin Wade Dalton, 29, of Fort Payne, was indicted on three counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of soliciting a sex act, two counts of child enticement, five counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of first-degree sex abuse, one count of second-degree sex abuse, one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of producing pornography with a minor and two counts of distributing obscene material.