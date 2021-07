Penn National Entries, Wednesday June 30th, 2021

Good news, racing fans – only about four months to this year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar. That’s more than enough time for 3-year-old standouts like Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie to catch up to their elders in terms of maturity and experience. They could make this year’s race as memorable as the 2017 Classic at Del Mar when Gun Runner beat Collected by 2 1/4 lengths en route to Horse of the Year laurels.