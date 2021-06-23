Dawsonville City Council approves annexation for development near AMP

The Dawsonville City Council has approved a request to annex 44.82 acres of land off Duck Thurmond Road into the city to be rezoned for a future subdivision, Aero Heights. With the city councils approval at their June 21 meeting, land for the Aero Heights development, proposed to be built near the Atlanta Motorsports Park, will be annexed into the city and rezoned from Dawson County’s residential sub-rural manufactured/moved (RSRMM) zoning classification to the city’s single-family residential (R1) zoning.