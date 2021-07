The 4th of July is just around the corner, and LOTS of folks are planning to spend the holiday in Disney World it seems. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the availability of Disney Park Passes for the coming months and we expected Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to book up FAST on the 4th of July. With fireworks returning and holidays being a draw on their own, Independence Day is in high demand. Now, it seems availability is GONE for two Disney World parks on the 4th.