West Virginians impacted by February and March flooding may qualify for disaster SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced that West Virginia residents who did not receive SNAP and who lived or worked in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties and were impacted by flooding that occurred February 27 through March 4, 2021 may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits. Approved by DHHR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food, but cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.