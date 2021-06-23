Baker Mayfield’s agent expects extension from the Browns this summer

Baker Mayfield is in line for a nice contract extension, and his agent expects to get something done with the Browns in short order. Among 2018 first-round quarterbacks who are in line for a contract extension, Baker Mayfield is a proverbial third wheel behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Mayfield has said the right thing about not being in a rush to get a deal done. However, his agent Jack Mills told Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand he expects a deal will get done shortly.