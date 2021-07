On Sunday, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott took the checkered flag during the holiday race at the Road America track in Wisconsin. Elliott came away victorious on Independence Day once again at another road course. He’s become dominant in the last few years when turning both left and right on the NASCAR Cup Series road tracks. The Jockey Made in America 250 win is now Elliott’s seventh victory at road course events since 2018. If every NASCAR event was on a road course, the sport would be monopolized by Elliott and his NAPA Auto Parts crew.