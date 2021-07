Before World War II, the Inuit people of the Arctic Circle never or rarely got cancer. It was largely non-existent as a disease before the economy opened up and brought new foods to this population. Their traditional diet was high in protein and fat but low in carbohydrates. After the 1950s their diet shifted as more imported foods of refined grains and sugars made their way up to the north and the Inuit lifestyle shifted. The rate of cancer more than doubled in ten years. The genetic makeup of the population was unchanged, but diet changed dramatically. It was just one example of how the addition of sugar, processed foods, and simple carbs can drive up cancer.