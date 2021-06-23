Cancel
Celebrities

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Once Appeared on ‘The Price Is Right’ After Drinking ‘6 Cans of Red Bull’ Screaming ‘You’re the Man, Bob’

By Candace Powell
 8 days ago
Before he was Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul was a contestant on The Price Is Right. Known then as Aaron Sturtevant from Emmett, Idaho, the star once made former host Bob Barker chuckle with his antics. The appearance left Paul “depressed for many, many months.” Luckily, he made a comeback alongside Bryan Cranston in the award-winning AMC series 14 years later, even if the pain of losing the Showcase Showdown remains.

