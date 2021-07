The FBI: How Keeping An Eye On Cookies Can Help FIs Bust Fraud Without Alienating Users. FIs often shut down accounts at the first sign of fraud, but this blanket approach can alienate legitimate users and let stealthier cybercriminals slip through the cracks. In the latest Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with an FBI spokesperson to examine why FIs should pay attention to users’ online cookies and other unique indicators to protect against financial crime in the digital age.