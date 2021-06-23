Fire at East Side home causes heat damage to 2 neighboring properties, authorities say
Jun. 23—A fire Tuesday caused significant damage to an East Side home and heat damage to two neighboring properties, the Madison Fire Department reported. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2500 block of East Dayton Street at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday and while they drove there they could see black smoke rising from the area from several blocks away, Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.www.northwestgeorgianews.com