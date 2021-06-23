Paul Rudd Pranks Conan With His ‘Mac and Me’ Clip For the Final Time

Dark comedies are sometimes a little hard for people to get simply because, well, the type of comedy is hard to get used to since it’s not exactly what people are expecting considering that comedy is usually pretty obvious and makes us laugh. Dark comedy usually makes a lot of people feel bad for laughing since it centers around subjects that don’t always appear to be funny but are set up in a way that is hilarious at times even if one doesn’t feel like they should be laughing. Did everybody get all that? The Shrink Next Door is already looking like something that will take the combined comedic talents of Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd and douse them in a thick and viscous layer of mud in a manner that’s going to appear somehow ironic and meaningful at the same time. That’s one perception at least since as the character Ferrell is playing unveils more about himself those layers of mud are going to be wiped off, peeled off, cracked off, whatever needs to be done in order to get to the heart of whatever issues he’s facing. And Paul Rudd will be the one holding the rag, chipping at the edges, or hosing down the layers to make sure that the issues do get revealed. In short, it looks like something that will confuse people as to when they should laugh and when they shouldn’t.