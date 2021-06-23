Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Paul Rudd Pranks Conan With His ‘Mac and Me’ Clip For the Final Time

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For almost 20 years, every single time Paul Rudd has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s various talk shows, he has pranked the host and the audience. Rudd would set up a clip from whatever movie or TV show he was there to promote, but when they’d cut to the clip, he’d instead show the same scene from the infamous E.T. ripoff Mac and Me. Sometimes he’d show the clip multiple times in a single appearance. It’s been going on like this for literally decades, across three different talk shows, first Late Night With Conan O’Brien, then The Tonight Show, and finally his current Conan series on TBS.

103gbfrocks.com
Community Policy
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Ed Burns
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pranked
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Paul Rudd's Running Joke on Conan O'Brien Explained

Paul Rudd appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show for perhaps the final time last night and continued a tradition between the pair that stretches back 17 years. Gatecrashing Bill Hader's appearance on Conan, Rudd came out to prank O'Brien and the audience by playing a bizarre clip of the 80s movie Mac and Me not once, but twice.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Conan O'Brien Smokes a Joint with Seth Rogen on Live TV During Final Week of His TBS Talk Show

On Tuesday evening, the 58-year-old late-night comedian smoked a joint with Seth Rogen during one of the final episodes of his TBS series, Conan. The moment began after O'Brien told Rogen, 39, that he appears to be "a guy who's relaxed, centered, like you know who you are," before he then explained to the actor that he is about to have a lot of free time before he moves over to HBO Max once his current series ends.
TV & VideosPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer: Will Ferrell Gets Therapy From Paul Rudd

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are back together in The Shrink Next Door, a limited series that’s coming to Apple TV+ this fall. The show is based on a true story — and the Wondery podcast of the same name — and stars Ferrell as a man whose increasingly close relationship with his therapist (Rudd) begins to raise eyebrows among the other people in his life. The show is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) and Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother), and also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The view from one of the final Conan tapings

After almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Conan O'Brien Says Goodbye In His Final TBS Late-Night Show

Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s the definition of...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

First Trailer For Paul Rudd And Will Ferrell’s New Streaming Show

Dark comedies are sometimes a little hard for people to get simply because, well, the type of comedy is hard to get used to since it’s not exactly what people are expecting considering that comedy is usually pretty obvious and makes us laugh. Dark comedy usually makes a lot of people feel bad for laughing since it centers around subjects that don’t always appear to be funny but are set up in a way that is hilarious at times even if one doesn’t feel like they should be laughing. Did everybody get all that? The Shrink Next Door is already looking like something that will take the combined comedic talents of Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd and douse them in a thick and viscous layer of mud in a manner that’s going to appear somehow ironic and meaningful at the same time. That’s one perception at least since as the character Ferrell is playing unveils more about himself those layers of mud are going to be wiped off, peeled off, cracked off, whatever needs to be done in order to get to the heart of whatever issues he’s facing. And Paul Rudd will be the one holding the rag, chipping at the edges, or hosing down the layers to make sure that the issues do get revealed. In short, it looks like something that will confuse people as to when they should laugh and when they shouldn’t.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Paul Rudd Won't Let Conan O'Brien Depart Without A Late-Night Gift

Conan O'Brien has been celebrating his last shows on late-night television with some big-name guests joining him on Conan, including a recent interview with Bill Hader. The show has been going for eleven seasons on TBS, which began the mark of Conan's return to late-night after the heated departure from NBC. A continued and favorite guest of O'Brien's who appeared on NBC and then TBS is Paul Rudd. A man that seems to not age, Rudd is not known for what he brings to an interview as much as for what he doesn't- and how it somehow surprises Conan every time.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Not even injury can keep Jack Black from belting out his final farewell to Conan

Seeing Jack Black hobble out onto the Largo stage that’s been Conan’s temporary but ultimate home for a year raised several questions. Firstly, when is the Lord Of The Rings series featuring Black as Gimli and Conan O’Brien as a towering Gandalf coming out? (Seriously, the pair’s hug looked like some serious Peter Jackson/Weta forced perspective was in use.) Second was the sneaking suspicion that Black, cane at the ready, was going to reveal that his appearance at the very last of O’Brien’s 4,368 or so late-night episodes as host was pulling a fast one in preparation for one acrobatically epic big finish to pal Conan’s run.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Paul Rudd Crashes Conan's Farewell Week, Reveals Mac and Me Origin Story

A tuxedoed Paul Rudd stopped by Monday’s Conan for one last hurrah… and one last prank. Dating back to 2004 and as recently as October 2019 (watch here), every time Rudd appears on O’Brien’s show, he brings with him and tees up the same scene from Mac and Me — a 1988 sci-fi comedy he is not in — rather than a scene from the project he is currently promoting.
TV Showsthecomicscomic.com

The Final 15 Minutes of ‘CONAN’

Conan O’Brien spent the final 15 minutes of his final late-night TV show on TBS thanking all of the people who have made his show possible over the three decades he has been in television. Watch and weep. Don’t weep too much, though…Conan shall return with a weekly variety show...
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Prepares To Be The Final Guest On CONAN

The countdown begins. The final hour-long episode of #CONAN airs this Thursday, 6/24 @ 10/9c with guest Jack Black. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...